2023: APC Reps Forum meets Feb. 3 over party’s crises, general elections

The Forum of former of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Members of House of Representatives is billed to meet Thursday in Abuja to discuss critical issues affecting the party and the 2023 general elections.

This announcement is contained in a statement jointly signed by the forum’s Protem Chairman and Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Zailani and Alhaji Idris Yahuza respectively.

The forum said the meeting would also discuss the party’s challenges and the February 26 National Convention.

“The meeting will also discuss the role of the APC’s former members of the National Assembly and the road to 2023,” it said.

The body urged all the party’s former party’s former members of House of Representatives to endeavour to attend the meeting to aggregate opinions on sundry political issues.

The ruling APC affair is currently being managed by the Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). NAN