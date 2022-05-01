2023: APC Reps aspirant steps down, rallies support for rival in Nasarawa

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and aspirant for Nasarawa/Toto Federal House of Representatives seat, Hon. Chief Muhammed Yerima Albashir has stepped down, citing unity, peace and progress of Afo nation as the reason for his decision.

Albashir, a renowned financial expert with the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), said his aim was out of his desire to provide leadership and better the plights of the vulnerable people in the area.

Albashir in a statement issued Saturday in Nasarawa LG, headquarters, where he officially announced his withdrawal from the race, citing “respect for his kinsmen and party supremacy.”

He said the race for the Nasarawa/Toto Federal constituency seat was gathering massive momentum, however, thanked his teeming supporters, and APC for the support and solidarity he has garner since he embarked on the political journey.

He said he withdrew from the race to enable his brother and another aspirant for the seat, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Aibro to succeed in all ramifications.

He described his action as well coordinated political considerations, saying the need to maintain and instill discipline in the party, and following due consultation with his supporters and stakeholders in Nasarawa/Toto federal constituency implore his his desire, I hereby wish to redefine my approach to this position. He stated.

“I have stepped down from the house of representatives race of Nasarawa/Toto federal constituency for mutually benefitting reason for all of us.

“My decision to step down is borne out of respect for my supporters, party supremacy, kinsmen and leaders,”

The aspirant expressed appreciation to the APC family for the confidence and support repose in his aspiration.

He equally thanked all supporters and party leaders including the Nasarawa State Governor, National party chairman, state party chairman, all the structures for their support and counsel.

Albashir noted that while he stepped down, he would continue to serve the party diligently, selflessly and his loyalty to the party would even remain stronger.

He directed his campaign team, to deploy personnel and resources at its disposal to support the emerging hopeful House of Representatives aspirant, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Aibro.

Similarly, Abdullahi Ibrahim Aibro Campaign organization, AIACO) has appreciated his brother for his consideration to push for one formidable candidate ahead of APC slated primaries.

The campaign organization described Albashir’s withdrawal from the race as divinely inclined one and best political sacrifice that has had happened in recent time.

While wishing the former aspirant well in his future endeavor, Aibro assured him of more collaboration and looking forward to working with him if he eventually emerged as flagberar of the party. He said.