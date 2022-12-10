Politics

2023: APC names Osoba, Daniel, others as Ogun Campaign Council’s Patrons

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a former Governor of Ogun State and APC senatorial candidate for Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as the Deputy Grand Patron of its Campaign Council.
This was announced in a press statement e-signed by the party’s chieftain, Tunde Oladunjoye.
National leader of the party, also a former governor of the State, Aremo  Olusegun Osoba is the Grand Patron .
The Patrons Committee , the statement indicated, is the highest body of the Campaign Council and it has former governors, former deputy governors, ex-senators, former members of House of Reps who are members of the party, along with other top leaders of the party drawn from the  three senatorial districts in Ogun State (see the list below).



