2023: APC makes filling of withdrawal form mandatory for aspirants + Form

There are indications that the All Progressives Congress is bent on achieving consensus at all levels of elections in 2023.

This followed the mandatory filling of a withdrawal form, tagged Form 18, by all aspirants for elective positions in 2023.

The form, sighted by The Eagle Online, according to party sources, is to be submitted alongside the Expression of Interest and Nominations forms by all aspirants.

This, sources said, is to ensure that any aspirant, especially for the presidential ticket, who refuses to step down voluntarily, will have his or her withdrawal form, pre-signed, made public.

It can be recalled that both President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the APC, led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had harped several times on the need for consensus candidates for the 2023 elections.

The argument is that it will create less rancour than going into primaries.

Already, over 15 aspirants have bought the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the presidential ticket of the APC for N100 million.

Among them are the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; a former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Others are Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, Pastor Tunde Bakare; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and a female aspirant, Uju Ohanenye.