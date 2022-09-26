2023: APC gives clarification on Campaign list

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said the 422 member-list released at the weekend is not conclusive.

APC PPC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement he signed Monday in Abuja.

He said the list contained only the directors, deputy directors, secretaries of directorates and other key stakeholders.

“Some of the nominees of our governors have emerged as part of the leadership, while others will soon emerge as members of the various directorates.

“No name is left out of the lists,” he confirmed.