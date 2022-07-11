2023: ‘APC forum promises to galvanize support for Tinubu-Shettima team

All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals’ Forum has promised to galvanise professionals within and outside the country to support the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket for a resounding election victory in 2023.

Dr Nkem Okeke, the forum’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Acting Chairman made the promise in a statement on Monday, in Abuja while congratulating Sen. Kashim Shettima on his nomination as APC’s Vice-Presidential candidate.

It will be recalled that Sen. Bola Tinubu, APC’s 2023 presidential candidate on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State, announced Shettima, a Muslim as his running mate.

Tinubu, also a former two-term governor of Lagos State and one of the leaders of the APC, had gone to Daura to pay Sallah homage on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shettima a former two-term governor of Borno, is currently representing Borno Central in the National Assembly.

Okeke described Shettima as a team player with capacity to add value to the upward trajectory of any progressive government.

“The APC Professionals’ Forum, dedicated to promoting professionalism, competence, and good governance in politics, welcomes your choice as a statement of good intentions for our dear nation.

“Sen. Shettima is a patriotic, loyal, experienced, competent and team player with the capacity to add value to the upward trajectory of any progressive government,” Okeke said.

He added that Shettima’s experiences as an academia, banker and public servant would be an added advantage to the forum’s collective quest as professionals within the APC to advocate for round pegs in round holes.

He expressed optimism that Shettima would help the party and its presidential candidate in sustainable deliverance of good governance to Nigerians.

Okeke also congratulated Tinubu for choosing a competent and visionary running mate to complement his capacity as the country’s next president in 2023 with the support of the electorate.

“At this juncture, the forum will galvanise all professionals to support this team for a resounding victory in the forthcoming elections.

“The forum wishes our party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates victory in the coming general elections,” Okeke who was a former deputy governor of Anambra said.