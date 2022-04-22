2023: APC female aspirant receives stakeholders’ support to contest Kogi west Senate seat

Some stakeholders of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lokoja, Kogi State capital and Kabba/Bunu Local Government Areas, have pledged their support for Adedoyin Eshanumi, to represent Kogi West at the Senate in 2023 contest.

The stakeholders gave the assurance Friday when Eshanumi paid a consultation visit to the APC executives in Lokoja, Kabba, and Kotonkarfe.

In her remarks at the various APC Secretariats in the three LGAs, Eshanumi said the visit was to consult stakeholders in Kogi West and declare her intention to represent them at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly; soliciting their support.

Eshanumi urged the delegates to support and encourage women’s participation in politics, as APC is bringing up a policy to fielding women candidates in various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

She appealed to the people, especially women folks to support her and rally round women candidates in the 2023 general elections.

”It is women that remember home, and mostly have the interest of the people at heart. Please, give woman a chance, support me and I will not disappoint you.

”I am ready to surpass every record that the men senators have made in the past in Kogi West, pls give me a chance and I will not let you down.

”I contested in 2019, and I am back again. I am pleading with you to have confidence in me and give me a chance; I will represent your interest very well,” Eshanumi said.

In their separate comments, the three APC Chairmen and other stakeholders, all commended Eshanumi for her courage to step out in 2019 and now, and encouraged her to remained focus and stand her ground.

The APC Chairman, Kogi/Kotokarfe, Hon. Abubakar Onar, commended Eshanumi for her courage and for making the party proud.

According to Onar, this is the first time we are ushering-in a woman aspirant in Kotonkarfe, and we will choose for ourselves with equity and fairness.

”We pray they give us a level playing ground during the primary to elect the candidate of our choice; we assure you of our total support.”

He prayed that God will grant her desire and make her dream of becoming the first woman senator in Kogi a reality.

On his part, the APC Vice Chairman, Lokoja LGA, Emmanuel Lonis, said, ”if there will be a level playing ground in the primary, we assure of our support.

”Once the masses have decided to support you, we will do our best to back you. We want you to consistently be in touch with us either you win the election or not.

”We salute your courage, and we will do our best to support you. Always see yourself as a winner”.

The APC Chairman Kabba/Bunu, Olorunmosunle Elisha, commended the female aspirant for her courage to recontest in spite losing in 2019

”Kabba/Bunu is ready to support Yagba candidate because they have a good chance, but the multiple aspirants showing up interest is the main problem.

”It is aspirant that have our interest at heart we will support. We like your composure and we pray that God will favour you,” he said.

The APC PRO, Kotonkarfe, Adulrahman Original, said they had tried men several times and this was the time to support women and compare both.

”The truth is that when you give woman a power she will perform, we will give her our total support and lobby our men to do the same. It is time to try a woman.,” Original said.

APC Women Leader, Kabba/Bunu, Grace Obamo, and that of her counterpart in Kotonkarfe, both urged the people to give women a chance, insisting that they would do better.

While on the visit, Eshanumi made some cash and foodstuff donations to the stakeholders at the three APC Secretariats.