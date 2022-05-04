2023: APC extends sales of Expression of Interest, Nomination forms

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the sale of its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to aspirants seeking for elective positions in 2023 general elections.

APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement he issued Wednesday in Abuja.

“In a revised timetable issued by the APC National Organizing Secretary, Mr Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is now set for Wednesday, May 11,” he said.

Morka said that the APC Congresses for election of local government, state and national delegates would hold from Thursday, May 12 to Saturday, May 14.

Specifically, the sale has been extended from May 6 to May 10.

Recall that the APC commenced the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination to on April 23.