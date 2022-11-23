2023: APC commends Court of Appeal judgement on Zamfara PDP primaries

The Zamfara chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday commended the Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto that nullified opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau Wednesday by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.

“The APC leadership under the leadership of Alhaji Tukur Danfulani described the judgement that sacked PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare as keeping to the rule of law.

“The is PDP facing it’s consequences for violating the rule of law.

“The PDP members have continuously refused to agree that Nigeria has advanced and that the law is no respecter of anyone”, Idris said.

Idirs said that APC in the state had amicably resolved its internal wranglings without necessarily seeking judicial redress.

“We also wish to uphold and inform the good people of the state, that, as it is, APC will continue to be the winning party in the state and the nation at large.

“APC will also continue to receive new entrants under a peaceful atmosphere”, Idris added.





