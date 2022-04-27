2023: APC boasts it will wrestle power from PDP in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Chairman of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Babayo Aliyu, has boasted the party will wrestle power from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Aliyu said this when he received the report of the APC local government and ward congress reconciliation committee Wednesday in Bauchi, the State’s capital.

He said that the state leadership of the party would promote internal democracy to ensure that all stakeholders along for inclusiveness.

“The leadership of APC in Bauchi will work assiduously to reposition the party to retain power in 2023.

“We will reposition and re-organize the party based on its philosophy of social democracy which basically means people-oriented, membership driven,” he said.

Aliyu promised to ensure inclusiveness towards unity and genuine reconciliation among members.

The Chairman commended the committee for the report, pledging to give all aggrieved members equal treatment.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Alhaji Mohammed Hassan said it was able to execute its assignment with fairness and justice.

“Here we submitted the report with all the recommendations from the findings of the committee to the state executive of the party,” he said.

Hassan, also the party’s Deputy Chairman appreciated the executive for the appointment.