2023: APC aspirant for Ondo Federal Constituency withdraws from race  

One of the leading aspirants for the Ilaje/Ese-Odo, Ondo State Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, Gbenga Edema, has withdrawn from the race.

Edema, who was the immediate past Chairman, Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), said he withdrew from the race after due consultations with his good people and party leaders.

The development is contained in a statement personally signed by Edema and made available to newsmen Wednesday in Akure, the capital city.

He disclosed after extensive consultations with leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), coupled with the agitations that the next governor of the state should come from Ilaje, he had to step down his ambition.

The former lawmaker in Ondo State House of Assembly and lawyer added that the move was in the spirit of fairness and unity.

“This difficult decision was made in the overall interest of the good people of Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, interest of the party (APC) and borne out of respect for the party’s leadership, especially Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.”

“I am very prepared and eminently equipped to provide purposeful leadership and aid the needed transformation in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency.

“In aligning myself with the wise counsel and informed views of our stakeholders and party leaders, as well as in the interest of equity and justice, I hereby announce my withdrawal from the race.

“I decided to quit the race due to what we lawyers call ‘hint from the bench’. As a smart lawyer that is prudent, when you hear ‘hint from the bench’, you should not take it for granted.

“A lot of my people have been saying that it is the turn of Ilaje to produce the next governor of Ondo State and because of that there have been moves towards ensuring its realization.

“I don’t want to be seen to be the one that will obstruct Ilaje from getting the governorship position because I am also eligible.

“Having listened to party leadership, I’m inclined to feel that I don’t want anything that will jeopardize our chances of producing the next governor.

“So, taking the hint from leadership of the party, I have decided to suspend my aspiration for the House of Representatives,” he said.

According to him, he was already in Abuja to obtain his form before a meeting was called on Sunday by the Dr Ayodeji Oyedele led leadership of the party in the Southern Senatorial District where the decision was reached.

“I was already in Abuja to obtain the nomination form before I heard the directive of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that aspirants should hold a meeting before obtaining forms,’’ he said.