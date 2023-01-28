2023: APC accuses Jandor of causing violence in Lagos

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State’s governorship candidate

Jide Adediran, otherwise known as Jandor of unleashing terror on innocent residents.

The accusation is contained in a press release signed Saturday by the Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, specifying the latest of Jandor’s skirmish was in the course of his campaign in Surulere Local Government Council of the state.

The incident Oladejo, alleged left in its wake several maimed victims and three people reportedly sent to their untimely death.

“We condemn in strong terms the unwarranted and unprovoked resort to violence on the citizens of the state in the name of electioneering campaign.

“Lagos cherishes it’s enviable status as the safest state in the country which has been as a result of long running and painstaking investment in security through the provision of the wherewithal and incentives for security agencies.

“We view this attack as a ploy to instill fear in the hearts of voters as we count down to the elections.

“It’s pathetic to note that a candidate seeking to govern the state could be seen actively promoting anarchy and violence to disrupt the peace of the citizens.

“It will be recalled that the suspect has been busy in the past days crying wolves in the media as he perfected his evil plans which manifested at his rally.

“While we can imagine the untold misery and frustration that his faltering campaign might have visited on him, it ought not to result in the thirst for the blood of potential voters” APC stressed.

The party called on the law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident, bring the culprits to book and beef security across the state with the obvious desperation of the opposition PDP in order to forestall a reoccurrence.

APC urged Lagosians to remain calm and be law abiding as the State government remains irrevocably committed to its onerous duty of ensuring the safety of lives and properties of all and sundry.