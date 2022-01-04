2023: Another group, OLM, disowns Tinubu, Osinbajo, Fayemi for presidency

The Oodua Liberation Movement (OLM) has stated that it is not part of any agenda to mobilize for the presidential ambition of anybody.

Just on Monday, the Oodua Peoples Congress warned those behind such mobilization for the presidential ambition of the Yoruba personalities such as Tinubu, Osinbajo and Fayemi to count the group out.

OLM said, as an ideological Yoruba self determination movement that had played prominent role for a true Yoruba autonomy, “we hold it sacrosanct, to key into the larger Yoruba interest not the ambitions of individuals that have dragged us behind; placing self interest over the race.

The group made its position known in a statement on Tuesday titled ’57 Groups Meeting on Tinubu, Fayemi and Osinbajo: Count OLM out’ signed by its coordinator, Comrade Taiwo Otitolaye.

The OLM said it “is pained by the setbacks recorded in our collective struggles during the military era, and shortly after the military dis-engaged.

“The OLM was part of the historic achievements in the creation of the Oodua Development Council (ODC), under the late Yoruba Leader, Senator Abraham Aderibigbe Adesanya and other leaders.

“The ODC had several developmental thematic commissions that were to drive development in Yorubaland, and among the YORUBA worldwide. It was that period that Pan Yoruba CONGRESS were put in place. Yoruba from the Diasporas (Benin Republic, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, UK, United States etc) attended the congresses that were held.

“Specifically, our late Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman, Baba Omojola was instrumental to these achievements.”

It said under Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the great nation builder, “the Yoruba were pride of Africa. These progresses are long gone. The Nigerian project has not eroded our past, the future is bleak under the present arrangements.

“Our farmlands and agriculture which was our base for livelihoods and development are on the extinct, our youth have no hope. Go to the villages, and see what the women and people go through. It’s a pathetic situation.”

It said all sections of the country are in rumpuses. Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Benue, the Eastern states, South West and other areas.

The group said it is in line with the Yoruba struggle for autonomy. “Our politicians have failed us, the Nigerian system has failed us; we cannot continue in a rigmarole Political Journey that leads no where. Under the present structure, 2023 is a MIRAGE. It will only bring more chaos.

“Therefore, support for any of the three personalities are short-sighted and at variance with the larger Yoruba interest.”

It said the OLM will only be available for an inclusive Yoruba consultations to design a collective pathway.