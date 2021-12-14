2023: Amosun for president branded wine surfaces + Photo

Wine branded for the 2023 presidential race of a former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has surfaced.

Amosun, who at present represents Ogun Central Senatorial District, is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.

The inscription on the bottle of wine reads: “Senator Ibikunle Amosun for President 2023.”

A logo, with an inscription: “DG,” appeared on the wine, suggesting that the person with the initial must be the brain behind the bottle of wine branded with Amosun’s campaign poster.

Amosun has not publicly declared his interest in the presidential race.