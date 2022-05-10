2023: Amosun distances self from smear campaign against Gov. Abiodun

The Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibikunle Amosun, has denied sponsoring a smear campaign against incumbent Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Amosun, who is the immediate past governor of the South Western State, declared that he was not involved, directly or indirectly, in any campaign against Governor Abiodun or any person for that matter.

The Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organization (DACA) had, on Monday, alleged that it uncovered “a fraudulent plot” to malign the reputation of the governor through sponsored advertorials in newspapers and on social media.

The organization claimed that the plot, which is allegedly planned to be released anytime from now, was traced to a cell of smear campaigners sponsored by Amosun.

The organization further claimed that the sponsored cell masterminded the exit of a former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, from the administration of President Obama Muhammadu Buhari.

But in a statement issued on Tuesday by his media office and signed by Alhaji Bola Adeyemi, the former governor described the allegation against him as callous.

The statement read, “The attention of Senator Ibikunle Amosun has been drawn to a publication alleging that he was planning a smear campaign against the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

“Ordinarily, we do not respond to such wild accusations. However, this is one callous accusation that should not be allowed to pass unaddressed.

“For the record, Senator Amosun is not involved, directly or indirectly, in any campaign against Governor Abiodun or any person for that matter.

Sen Amosun implores Governor Abiodun to employ every legal means to bring whoever is involved in any such campaign against him, as alleged, to book” the statement said.