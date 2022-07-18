2023: Amaechi’s ally, Fubara Tolofari resigns from APC

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State and former Commissioner for Transport, George Fubara Tolofari, has joined other aggrieved leaders to dump the party.

Tolofari, a loyalist of a former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, was among the APC leaders, who midwifed the emergence of Tonye Cole as the party’s 2023 governorship candidate.

In his letter of resignation dated July 18, Tolofari, who became a commissioner under former Governor Amaechi, said he joined the APC based on personal convictions.

“But having reviewed the general state of affairs of the APC-led government in the country, I am no longer convinced of my continued stay in the party. The APC came on the mantra of anti-corruption, justice, equity and insecurity. But today, that hope is dashed”, he said.