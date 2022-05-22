2023: Akintola, others speak at UNIFEMGA National Reunion

A Human Rights Activist, Prof. Ishaq Lakin Akintola, will deliver the 2022 annual national reunion Lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association on May 28, 2022 at Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The Chairman Planning Committee, Mohammed Buari, and Samsudeen Adenopo, Public Relations Officer, disclosed this.

They stated that the three-day conference, of which the lecture is a part of, would hold at Oduduwa Hall in the institution.

The reunion events will hold at various venues within Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife from May 27 to 29, 2022.

The statement added that Akintola, a Professor of Islamic eschatology from Lagos State University, Ojoo, would speak on the topic: “Politics, Governance and the Muslim Elite.”

His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the statement added, would be the Royal Father of the day.

Similarly, Alhaji Liad Tella, the Asiwaju Musulumi of Iwoland, would chair the occasion on Saturday, with Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede as the Host Vice Chancellor.

Other highlights of the reunion include a networking dinner on May 27 to be anchored by Alhaji Luqman Obileye, while a panelist of discussants, involving Professor Abideen Olaiya, Hon. Jamiu Olawunmi, Alhaji Maruf Hassan and Alhaji Mikhail Alarape, would be discussing the topic: “South West Nigeria Politics: The Mission, The Methodology and The Practicalities.”

The dinner, according to UNIFEMGA, would be chaired by Alhaji Murthada Adeniji, Chief Executive Officer, Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, while Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, Chairman Board of Trustees, UNIFEMGA, is the Chief Host at OAU Mosque Hall, OAU Ile-Ife, Osun State from 8pm.

The re-union will commence with a special Jumat Service at OAU Central Mosque, a courtesy call on the outgoing Vice Chancellor and a welcome reception for all the delegates.

Other highlights of the conference are the presentation of scholarship grant to students of the University as well as keep fit exercise for all delegates.

It also include novelty match among the branches and a press conference on Sunday to wrap it up.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the reunion, Engr. Abdulfattah Olanlege, UNIFEMGA National President, said the 2022 reunion coincided with the change of guard at the head of university as well as the ongoing strike by ASUU and “offers us the unique opportunity to take stock on how well we have contributed back to the University and society at large”.

Over 200 delegates from all the branches, including those in the Diaspora, have already registered to participate in the 2022 National reunion Conference, which would be broadcasted live for members across the globe.