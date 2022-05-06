2023: Ahmed Yerima visits Buhari, joins APC presidential contest

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Sen. Ahmed Yerima, has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race, after disclosing his intention to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Nigerian leader received the former governor few minutes after returning from a two-day working visit to Ebonyi Friday.

Speaking to State’s House correspondents after the closed door meeting with the president, Yerima said he would be seeking the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to enable him contest the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Speaking about his plans to set things straight for Nigeria, Yerima said he would be focusing on three critical areas, insecurity, poverty and ignorance.

According to him, if he gets elected as Nigerian president, he will be improving on the efforts of the Buhari administration.

Yerima, who caught national attention as governor when he introduced the Shari’a legal code in running Zamfara, also said he would be picking the APC nomination and expression of interest forms immediately.

“I’m here this afternoon to inform the President of my intention to participate in the 2023 elections and to contest the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”I’m going to, insha Allah, purchase my forms today and officially declare this afternoon.

“So, I have three points as well; to fight insecurity, fight poverty and ignorance,”he reiterated.