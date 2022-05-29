2023: After losing to Folarin, Penkelemes, supporters dump APC

Defeated governorship aspirant of the opposition All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, aka Penkelemes, alongside some other aggrieved party leaders have formally dumped the party.

The former APC stalwarts announced their decision while addressing teeming supporters at Adelabu Campaign Office in Ibadan Sunday.

Adelabu who, vowed to contest the 2023 governorship election, noted success is sweet after the struggle and assuring his supporters of victory in next year’s election, saying: “We shall be successful. We will rescue Oyo State next year. We shall be victorious in 2023”.

All the party leaders who spoke at the meeting announced their supports for Adelabu.

They said: “We are solidly behind you. On your mandate we shall stand, Bayo. We will follow you to any party you go to realise your governorship ambition in 2023. We shall use all what we have to secure your mandate during the elections in Ogbomoso, Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun and the rest to ensure that you become the next governor of Oyo State.”

Leaders who attended the meeting include Senator Ayo Adeseun, Hon. Ademola Ojo, Alhaji Bashiru Akanbi, Alhaji Isiaka Alimi, Dr. Olusola Ayandele, Chief Kunle Sanda, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Alesinloye, Bimbo Adepoju, Hon. Samuel Egunjobi among others.

Recall that Senator Teslim Folarin, representing Oyo Central Senatorial district defeated Adelabu in the APC governorship primaries.

While Folarin polled 954 votes Adelabu scored 327 votes to emerge a distant second.

Adelabu was the APC governorship flag bearer in the 2019 general elections.