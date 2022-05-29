2023: After his emergence, APC mocks Atiku, describes him as a regular ‘customer’

Despite Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s, a frontline presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulatory message on his emergence as the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, the APC and its chieftains have launched taunt war on Atiku Abubakar.

In the campaign which started early Sunday – few hours after his emergence, the ruling party and its members are insinuating that the former Vice President is a regular and known loser at the general presidential contest.

In its verified Twitter handle, @APCNigeria, the ruling party tweeted: “Dear Progressive Nigerians, Atiku isn’t new to us. He’s a regular ‘customer’ so we know how to trade, transact and deal with him.

Similarly, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), in his verified Twitter account @fkeyamo Sunday tweeted: “Congratulations to @atiku on his emergence as the candidate of @OfficialPDPNig for the 2023 Presidential election. Unlike in 2019, we face different permutations & different circumstances for the general elections this time around. We welcome this familiar ‘customer’ to the race”

Recall that Atiku was declared winner of the PDP presidential primary having scored a total of 371 votes to defeat other contenders.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, polled 237 votes, to emerge second, while a former President of the Senate and two-term Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, emerged a distant third with 70 votes.

With his latest victory, Atiku will be contesting for the Presidency for the sixth time.

The exercise which started Friday, climaxed early hours of Sunday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, FCT, Abuja .