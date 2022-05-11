2023: After Buhari’’s directive, Minister of State for Education resigns

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has resigned his appointment.

Nwajiuba resigned his position following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all cabinet members vying for elective offices in the 2023 elections, should resign before May 16.

The President’s directive was made known Wednesday, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

This decision was in an apparent move to avoid litigations that might jeopardize the chances of APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The resignation of Nwajiuba was disclosed by President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, after the FEC meeting.

Recall that Nwajiuba had picked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest for the presidency in the 2023 general elections.