2023 AFCON: We played with maximum commitment — Super Eagles Coach

The Super Eagles Chief Coach, Jose Peseiro, has said that his team played with maximum commitment to win the last group match against the Falcons and True Parrots of Sao Tome and Principe by 6-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

He said this in a post match briefing at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Sunday.

This was after a superlative performance by the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Peseiro, who was full of excitement, commended the Akwa Ibom State people and Government for the quality of facilities provided for the match.

He said the team played a fantastic match as they were not relaxed in spite of playing against a weak opponent.

He said: “I’ll like to say congratulations to the people and Government of Akwa Ibom because I see today was a fantastic atmosphere.

“The fans were fantastic today.

“I say thank you.

“I like the people here.

“Everything provided for us was good.

“Our players played with maximum commitment.

“They want to play for me.

“I assembled them to win the AFCON cup and today they have shown good commitment in their play.

“Normally if you play against a team that is not strong, everybody relaxes, but today they did not relax.

“It is a fantastic game by the players; 6-0 is very good.”

Wilfred Ndidi, who spoke on behalf of the players, said the score line will motivate them in future competitions as they will be preparing for the World Cup qualifiers.

Ndidi said: “Of course when you win a game, it gives you more confidence.

“It is actually a good game that will give us more confidence for the next game of the World Cup qualifier.

“Of course, 6-0 is good confidence for the next game.”

Also Read:

The Assistant Coach of the Falcons and True Parrots of Sao Tome and Principe, William Barbosa, blamed his defeat on the fact that they were young, new and had only two training sessions before the match.

Barbosa said Sunday’s match was just a formality game, adding that the young players will be very useful in future games.

He rated the Super Eagles players as a strong team that can go places in the African Cup of Nations tournament.

He said: “Today’s match was not good.

“The first time five players reported and we got only two training sessions.

“Two training sessions is not good for this match.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium was filled to its capacity of 30,000 seats.