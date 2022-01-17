2023: Abia indigenes in Diaspora appeal to Ogah to show interest in governorship

Abia indigenes in diaspora under the auspices of Ndi-Abia Diaspora Union (NADU), have appealed to the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Sampson Ogah to contest the position of Governor of Abia State in the coming 2023 general election.

The socio-cultural posited that Ogah has distinguished himself in many capacities as a private business investor and as public office-holder, maintaining that the Minister possessed the needed charisma and acumen to change the narratives and add impetus in the governance of Abia state.

In a statement signed by their respective leaders, on the heels of the forthcoming 2023 general election in the country, it affirmed that Ogah has been tested and has demonstrated uncommon leadership that has immensely and fruitfully enhanced the efforts of the current federal government in diversification and stability of the economy for the good of Nigeria and her people.

The statement was jointly signed by Mazi Chibuike Omeonu (USA), Dr. Madubuko Nwanganga (London), Arch. Sopuruchi Ukaegbu (Turkey), Engr Nwadinobi Maxwell (Italy), Ogbonna Ndu Ogbonna (Syrus) and Dr. Ugochukwu Nwabuisi (South Korea), and forwarded to journalists in Aba, on Friday.

The NADU disclosed that it arrived at the decision of appealing to Dr. Ogah in order to save the people of Abia State from misrules by successive administrations in the state since after military and regretted that the state is rated poorly in economic development and Infrastructural growth, noting that that it would be a disservice to the Abia people should the Minister jettison their clarion calls to join the governorship race ahead of the 2023 general election in the state and other parts of the country.

The diaspora group further regretted that the economic potentialities of the state which was affected negatively by infrastructural deficits, and as well as the draconian policy formulations and implementation of successive administrations that lacked test of time and defined templates upon which they should have thrived at enhancing welfare of the populaces in Abia state.

The NADU also appreciated the efforts of the present government in Abia state on its collaboration with the federal government in the proposed establishment of Enyimba Economic City teethed towards fostering the development and promotion of Small and Medium Scale Business Enterprises, but insisted that a lot need to be done to raise the bar in infrastructure and give the state a socio-economic and political facelifts.

The organization further lauded the sustainable collaboration between the federal and Abia governments irrespective of political affiliations and leanings in policy and programme implementations, such as, social Investment Scheme being successfully carried out by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in states of the federation including Abia, that has positively lifted many citizens from penury, hardship and hunger which are attributable to economic recessions foisted on people by past federal governments, applauding Ogah for all inclusive leadership devoid of bickering, bitterness, and political sentiments hinged on the overall interests of the state and the citizenry.

The NADU equally stated that the time is now for the people of Abia, both in governing and opposing classes to reciprocate the visible, laudable and productive gestures engendered by Uche Ogah through attraction of people’s oriented federal programmes, and the gigantic industrialization brought to home state of Abia that had provided thousands of people within the state and beyond employment to be self reliant dependent and sustainable, expressing total confidence that Ogah will sustain the tempo of genuine developments in every facets of the state’s governance, structured on competence, versatility, contacts, pragmatism, inclusiveness, fear of God, accountability, transparency etc.

The Ndi-Abia Diapora Union while reiterating their appeal to Dr. Uche Sampson to heed on the divine call to join the Abia governorship race ahead of 2023 general election in Nigeria, disclosed that plans are underway to launch fund raising for the purchase of Express of Interest/ Nomination forms to Dr Ogah if he decide to contest the number one elective seat in Abia; as reciprocation to the incomparable, unquantifiable and uncommon services to the masses.

According to the diaspora Union, “We also use the medium to remind the leaderships of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC) at the state and national levels that if the party must get it better, and form the next government in Abia come 2023, they should elect Ogah as sole candidate of the party for the election, as he commands large fellowship and goodwill from majority of people within and outside the state. It will be complete disservice to the populaces in the state should the ticket of the party be denied to the minister.

“We have been following political developments in Abia and entire Nigeria, we can say without doubt, bias, favour and aggrandisements that the growth and development of the APC in Abia today and indeed entire southeast geopolitical zone can purely be attributed to the outstanding and sterling leadership qualities of Dr Uche Sampson Ogah. It is also in our record that the glorious entry of the Onuaku-born industrialist, philanthropist, technocrat cum political juggernaut led to the unprecedented and overwhelming acceptability of the APC in Abia. And we, and indeed the entire people of the state and God in heaven know that Ogah had made marks in private sector-driven leadership, and will replicate the same if he avail himself for the position of Governor of Abia come 2023.

“We want to attest the fact Dr. Ogah was and is still the only worthy son of the state that brought industralisation to his home state of Abia and also sited in the great Onuaku Uturu Ancient Community in Isiukwato Local government area of the state. We, under the umbrella of Ndi-Abia Diaspora Union, as an independent body of professionals from the state have critically assessed and ascertained that none of the Governorship aspirants in previous and currently have brought any economic investments to the state. Ogah has achieved a lot, that is why we, in the diaspora, whom some of us have not met, but have seen marvelous things he has done in human empowerment and development, are appealing, pleading to join the 2023 Governorship race as God has divinely ordained him to become governor someday, and which no man can stopped.”.