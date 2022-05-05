2023: Abia group purchases N50m governorship form for Ogah

Socio-political groups championing good governance at all levels in Abia State under the auspice of Abia Rejoice Movement, have purchased N50m Expression of Interests and Nomination forms of the All Progressive Congress (APC), for the Nigerian Minister of State for Mines and Development, Dr Uche Sampson Ogah, to run for the governorship seat ticket of the party in its upcoming primaries and the main general elections in 2023.

This comes barely few days after the minister declared his intention to contest the position of Governor of Abia State in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the of APC.

However, the purchased APC gubernatorial nomination forms for the Minister of State, Dr Uche Ogah were presented to the Director General of Abia Rejoice Movement and former member of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chibuzor Okogbuo by a national officer of the party at the national Secretariat, Abuja, on Wednesday.

This was made known in a terse statement by Chima Obiwuru, of Media directorate of the umbrella body of the groups, issued to newsmen on Thursday.

Okogbuo appreciated the leadership of the governing party in the country for the positive steps it has taken at deepening internal democracy in the progressive party.

The APC chieftain, however, reaffirmed the unwavering commitment and support of the Abia group to the leadership of the party, and assured to ensure the success of the party and victory for Ogah in the upcoming elections in 2023 in Abia.

Okogbuo described Ogah as the best material with the needed capacity, ability, competence and expertise to change the narratives of governance in Abia State to foster the basic socio-economic and infrastructural amenities being yearned by the Abia populace.

Recall that Ogah had during his declaration ceremony held at the state APC secretariat, said he would focus on the transformation of the economy of the state with creation of jobs for Abia people through private sector driven initiatives.

The 2023 governorship hopeful said, “Nigeria is blessed with many natural resources that if we harness them, less emphasis will be placed in the oil sector and our country will not play a second fiddle in the world.

“I will bring my experience in the private and public sector to bring valuable changes in lives of Abia people.

“My administration will be anchored on faith in God and social transformation in governance which will transform the economic, agricultural, educational, security and health sector of the state.

Also speaking while receiving the governorship hopeful during the declaration event, the Abia State chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Acho Obioma, disclosed that the party has nine card-carrying members contesting for the 2023 Abia governorship seat ticket ahead of the upcoming primary election.

Ogah was flanked by a mammoth crowd of the party faithful, critical stakeholders, supporters, business associates, friends and other well-wishers

The APC chairman further announced that the party leadership will meet with all the nine governorship aspirants next week Tuesday to fine-tune modalities for the forthcoming primaries and take a collective decision to ensure the success of the exercise and the party in the 2023 elections in the state.