2023 Abia governorship: Profesionals tip Lagos based entrepreneur, Michael Enyinna

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, a group of professionals of Abia state origin under the aegis of ‘Join Us’ have thrown their weight behind the governorship ambition of Managing Director of Fundvine Holdings, Dr. Micheal Enyinna.

The financial analyst, who was an aspirant for the position of a member of the House of Representatives (Ukwa Federal Constituency) under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019, is expected to bring to bear his multi-sector and cross-national experience in business, politics and philanthropy, if elected as Governor of Abia state.

Speaking during a parley in Lagos on Sunday, the spokesperson of the group, Ifeanyi Ukey, commended the chieftain of the APC for his good deeds across Abia state, adding that the humanitarian gestures of Kasarachi Foundation have lifted people and communities in the state.

He noted that the time is ripe for people from the organised private sector to take over the mantle of leadership in Abia state, stressing that the state must be repositioned for the sake of growth and development.

He said, “the professionals gathered here today have decided to support the candidature of one of our respected colleagues in the business circle in the person of Dr. Micheal Enyinna.

“The entrepreneur is capable of deploying his capacity in steering the affairs of Abia state, if given the opportunity in 2023.

“Under the platform of the APC, we shall continue to stand with Kasarachi in his political pursuits because we have no doubt in his capacity as a leader in business and politics.

“The leadership style of the businessman-cum politician is worthy of commendation and emulation.

“We have started holding consultations with the political class and the people of Abia state in a bid to galvanize support at the federal, state and local government levels”.

The group urged Abians to be calm, peaceful and steadfast as the APC is waxing strong across the nooks and crannies of Abia state.