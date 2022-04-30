2023: Abia APC Chair confirms number of aspirants to contest governorship seat

The Abia State Chairman of the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC), Acho Obioma, has confirmed that the party has nine card-carrying members contesting for the 2023 Abia governorship seat ahead of the upcoming primary election.

Obioma made this known while speaking when he received the Nigerian Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Sampson Ogah at the APC State Secretariat, Friday in Umuahia, the state capital.

Ogah who was flanked by huge party faithful was in the party’s Secretariat at Azikwe road Umuahia, to inform the Abia leadership on his intention to vie for the office of the Governor of the South Eastern State in the 2023 general elections, promising that he would rewrite the narratives of governance in Abia state.

The Abia APC chairman also announced that the party leadership shall meet with all the nine governorship aspirants next week Tuesday to fine tune modalities for the forthcoming primaries and take a collective decision to ensure success of the exercise, and the party in the 2023 elections in the state.

Obioma further maintained that there is no crack in the state leadership of the APC and reiterated that the party remained intact and will come out from the primaries as one family

He frowned at the undemocratic activities and evil machinations of few disloyal party members whom he alleged, their records is characterized by deceits and propaganda, vowing that no amount of antics would deter the party from emerging victorious in the 2023 elections in Abia state.

Obioma, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, urged the party members to disregard the shenanigans, and continue to work harmoniously towards deepening the overwhelming acceptability and popularity of the APC among majority of Abia citizens and the residents of the state, especially now the general election is fast approaching.

The party chairman commended the 2023 frontline governorship hopeful, Uche Ogah for the tremendous and laudable strides achieved in the private sector, and currently as ebullient minister in the nation’s steel and mining sector.

Obioma restated: “your entry into the party, added value to the Abia APC. We are grateful. You gave hope and life to the party. And as you visit the state party leadership, we pray God to lead through in your passion to rebuild the state.

“We are also working hard to ensure we win forthcoming elections. And before the main general elections, we shall come out from our primaries as one family. We are going to meet with all our aspirants next week Tuesday to formalize modalities and take a common decision in the in the interests of the party and people of Abia state”.