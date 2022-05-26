2023: Abacha’s son wins Kano PDP governorship primaries

Alhaji Muhammad Abacha, son of former military leader, late General Sani Abacha, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 general election in Kano State.

He polled 736 votes to defeat Jafar Sani-Bello, who scored 710 votes in the primaries, on Wednesday in Kano State.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Hajiya Amina Garba, declared Abacha as the winner of the primaries having scored 736 votes.

The Chairman the Electoral Committee, Alhaji Mohammed Jamu, said the primaries were legally conducted with validly-elected delegates and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, police and Department of State Services operatives.