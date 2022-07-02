2023: AA will not compromise Nigeria — Hamza Almustapha

The Presidential Candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Major Hamza Al-mustapha (rtd), Saturday in Zaria said his party would not compromise Nigeria in the hands of people who care less about its future.

He made the remarks during his consultations with senior members, academia from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, religious leaders and other political stakeholders in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Almustapha debunked the insinuations that he was contesting the presidency to shelve vote for the Northern presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said Nigeria had presented new formulas of identifying qualities of leadership, the idea of having a political platform as a determinant factor for people to emerge into power had gone.

“Today, we are in a new order scientifically, and I believe we are here; the present situation in Nigeria, the attitude, thinking and feelings of Nigerians show that the new formula has come to stay,’’ he said.

He added that the new formula was having quality in terms of which candidates and the people’s choice should be.

“We are not compromising Nigeria in the hands of people who care less about the future

“We are all contestants but who knows who we are and we know our commitments; the experiences we have had and understanding of the new world order where we can introduce a lot more for the country to progress.

“The demarcation would be seen as crystal clear when tomorrow comes, that is why we believe we can do it.

While interacting with Malam Ahmad Bamalli, Emir of Zazzau, the candidate said he was in the palace to obtain a blessing and advice from the royal father over his political ambition.

He said the Nigerian constitution needed a review to provide additional roles for the traditional institution.

He noted that the institution established a good system of governance prior to colonial era but the present constitution disrobed their power, hence some of the socio-economic challenges bedeviling many parts of the country.

He said it would not be difficult to address the challenges because traditional rules had constitutional roles in the past but were removed due to the interest of some few people.

According to him, the Action Alliance, when voted into power, would work to provide more constitutional roles to the traditional institution.

Malam Ahmad Bamalli commended the presidential candidate for the visit and prayed for God Almighty to bless his political ambition.

Bamalli said as an Emir, he was like a father to all but implored his subjects to vote for candidates that would take the country to greater heights and address myriad of challenges affecting many parts of the country.

He noted that the country was in dire need of just and dedicated leaders who would work hard to address these challenges.

Bamalli also lamented over the lack of single voice that signified regional leadership in northern Nigeria, adding that the Late Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto, left Alhaji Aliyu the Makama of Bida.

He, therefore, prayed for God to give the country leaders like the Late Ahmadu Bello the Sardauna of Sokoto who went into politics to improve the condition of his region and country at large. NAN