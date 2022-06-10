2023: AA affirms Uche as sole gubernatorial candidate in Abia

International business mogul, Onyekwere Akym Uche, has emerged the governorship standard bearer of the Action Alliance ahead of the upcoming 2023 general election in Abia State.

The candidate emerged through affirmation by AA members across the 17 local government areas of Abia State.

This was during the primary election held in Umuahia, the state capital.

Recall that Uche had earlier in May 2022 dumped the Young Progressive Party.

He hinged his decision to total lack of internal democracy and true democratic principle in the YPP.

The frontline Abia State politician hails from Amaba Isiukwato Local Government Area in Abia North Senatorial District of the state.

In his acceptance speech, Uche thanked the teeming members of the party from wards, LGAs and entire state for the confidence reposed in him, and reiterated his assurance to make use of his vast wealths of experience in private sector to rewrite the narratives in the governance of Abia State.

According to him: “Our government will revamp moribund developmental projects built by Dr. M. I, Okpara of blessed memory, and will build more to improve human, economic and infrastructural growths and developments of all parts of the state.

“Our manifesto is shrouded on giving the entire Abia, developmental facelifts tilted at making lives meaningful and better for the populace in our state.”