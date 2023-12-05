2023: 500 lawyers to defend APC candidate in Supreme Court



No fewer than 500 private legal practitioners have volunteered to defend Alhaji Nasir Gawuna, the Kano governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Supreme Court.

This was made public on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Joseph Onwudiwe, Spokesperson for the lawyers, under the aegis of the Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law, announced the development at a news conference.

Onwudiwe explained that the gesture was to enhance the country’s democracy.



He said: “Nigerians have observed keenly the situation unfolding in Kano State regarding the March 18 governorship election.

“As a group saddled with the onerous responsibility of safeguarding our democratic ethos and values, we are no longer comfortable with the unwarranted attacks on the judiciary.

“And certain moves to blackmail the Court into giving backing to wanton electoral malfeasance and vote heist.

“We will no longer fold our arms as lawyers and watch the judiciary be continuously harangued and the temple of justice desecrated by a group of people who failed to perfect an electoral heist”.

Onwudiwe applauded the sound reasoning that resonated in the judgments of the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

He said that the judgments aligned with the yearnings and aspirations of the majority of Kano people as expressed in the valid number of votes cast in the March 18 Kano Governorship election.

He said the group was not surprised that Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State and his agents had become insistent in selling propaganda in the name of a contradiction in the CTC of the Appeal Court Judgment.

“Nigerians will have nothing but pity for a party in a suit who finds no premise upon which to launch a successful appeal against a judgement backed by law and fact.

“May we repeat here that the judgement of the Court of Appeal on this case was a very straightforward one which rightly dismissed the appeal of Abba Yusuf and upheld his sack by the tribunal,” he said.

He said that the courts envisaged clerical errors in judgement and therefore embedded in their handbook and rules, enactments that empowered it to vary its judgement to reflect original intentions.

Onwudiwe urged Nigerians not to be misled by the narrative being pushed by the agents of Governor Yusuf who were grasping at the clerical error on page 67 of the CTC of the Court of Appeal judgement.

This, he said, was geared to bring the honourable justices who delivered the sound judgement to public disrepute.

He stressed that the importance of the judiciary in keeping the country’s democracy alive and thriving could never be overemphasised.

“We are with the judiciary and we assure them of our unflinching support as they move to save Nigeria’s democracy from vote riggers and election fraudsters.

“We must sanitise our electoral system now and build a strong democratic wall against vote inflation and other electoral malfeasance,” Onwudiwe said.

He called on peace-loving Nigerians to rise in defence of the country’s democracy.