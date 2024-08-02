2023/24 Session: AGS Itaju 83 set gives cash awards to best students

Members of the 1983 set of Anglican Grammar School Iju/Itaogbolu, Ondo State have presented cash awards to the best students of their Alma Mater in each of the classes: JSS1 to SS3, to acknowledge remarkable work, commitment, dedication, and enthusiasm towards their studies during the 2023/2024 session.

They were presented by the Secretary and Public Relations Officer of the set, Yemisi O. Olokose, and Tayo Aladegbonmire.

They did this on July 26, 2024 during the valedictory service for the outgoing students.

The students, in the presence of their teachers and parents, who got N10,000 cash gift each with commendation letters for emerging the best in their grades were: Dosunmu Ayomide – JSS1; Adegbite Ogooluwa – JSS2; Abiodun Joshua – JSS3; Abiodun Oluwaferanmi – SS1; Olubodun Gbemisayo – SS2; and Owolabi Fausat – SS3.

The AGS Itaju 83 Set representatives at the event advised the students to run from all forms of Internet fraud and aim higher in their academics.

They also encouraged the parents to support their wards so as to achieve their ultimate goal in life.

The commendation letters to the students, signed by Segun Adeleye, the President of AGS Itaju 83 Set, said: “Your unwavering passion and hard work are the epitome of success, and your exceptional performance has significantly contributed to the success of our institution.

“Your dedication, attention to detail, and ability to strive for excellence make you stand out. We hope you keep up this good spirit and continue doing your best.”

The principal of the school, Oludolapo Ayonike Daramola, who held her retirement ceremony on July 25, 2024, was also rewarded with a cash gift by the old students.

In her speech, Daramola gave accolades to AGS Itaju 83 Set and rated them as the best set so far produced by the school because of their good gestures towards their Alma Mater, having repaired a once dilapidated science laboratory and distributed customised exercise books to all the students during the celebration of their 40th anniversary in 2023.

The students and the teachers at the event also expressed their happiness for the visit and cash gifts, saying they were appreciative of the support and commitment of AGS Itaju 83 Set to the school.

