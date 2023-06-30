2023/2024 Season: NPFL clubs to begin licensing procedure

The Nigeria Premier Football League clubs are set to start club licensing processes for the 2023/2024 season scheduled to kick off weekend of August 26 and 27, 2023.

This announcement was contained in memo by the IMC Head of Operations, Davidson Owumi, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the process followed the submission of the season’s report by the Interim Management Committee to the Nigeria Football Federation.

The committee informed the clubs to contact the NFF Licensing Managers, Nasiru Jibril and Queen Otarakpo, for further information on the club licensing procedure.

Clubs that qualified for the Confederation of African Football club competitions have been invited to start their procedures with the NFF in line with CAF Club Licensing Regulations 2022.

The league organisers advised all participating clubs to take advantage of early completion of the process.

They also warned that only clubs that had been licensed would be registered for the new season.

The IMC said the NPFL transfer window will open on July 1 and close on September 1.

Eyimba Football Club of Aba and Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne would represent Nigeria in the CAF Club competition and CAF Champions League.

Rivers United of Port Harcourt and Bendel Insurance of Benin will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

