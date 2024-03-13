2023/2024 CC: Rivers United get tough draw against champions + All last 8 draws

The quarter-finals pairing of Nigeria Premier Football League giants, Rivers United of Port Harcourt, and reigning champions, USM Alger, on Tuesday headlined the last eight draw for the 2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the official draw of the 2023/2024 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup held in Cairo, Egypt, with three African football legends as the Draw Assistants.

Ivorian legend, Siaka Tiene, and Egyptian icon, Ahmed Hassan, were joined by veteran South African former referee, Daniel Bennet, as the two Draw Assistants.

Rivers United, who have been exceptional in the competition, will be looking at making a name for themselves on the continent.

This was after they progressed to the quarter-finals after finishing second in Group C on 12 points, while current holders, USM Alger, finished as table-toppers in Group A with 13 points.

The last season’s winners of the competition further went on to lift the CAF Super Cup in a thrilling encounter against record CAF Champions League holders, Al Ahly.

The Port Harcourt-based club will host their Algerian counterparts in the first leg on March 29 before travelling to Algeria to face the champions in the return leg on April 7.

In other exciting 2023/3024 CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals pairing, Abu Salem of Libya will slug it out with two-time champions, Renaissance Sportive de Berkane of Morocco (2019/2020, 2021/2022).

Modern Future, who will be looking at following in the path of other Egyptian giants who have stamped their authority on the continent do battle against 2018/2019 champions, Zamalek, in an all Egyptian clubside affair.

The last quarter-finals pairing sees 2008/2009 champions Stade Malien de Bamako of Mali take on Dreams FC of Ghana.

The quarter-finals first leg will be on March 29, while the return fixtures will be on April 7.

2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-finals draw:

Abu Salem (Libya) v RS Berkane (Morocco)

Rivers United (Nigeria) v USM Alger (Algeria)

Stade Malien (Mali) v Dreams FC (Ghana)

Modern Future (Egypt) v Zamalek (Egypt).

