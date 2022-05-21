2022 World Malaria Day: Group tasks media, and stakeholders on disease prevention

A non-governmental organization, Civil Society on Malaria Control Immunization And Nutrition (ACOMIN) has called on the general public to imbibe malaria prevention practice, as a lifestyle, as well as advocate for the involvement and contributions of communities in malaria Interventions.

The State Coordinator, ACOMIN, Olasukanmi Kalejaiye made the call during a Media parley on the Global Fund Malaria Community led monitoring project held at Gidan Matasa, Bosso, Minna, Niger State.

Kalejaiye said Malaria is one of Nigeria’s most important public health concerns because of the illness and death it causes to millions of people, hence relevant stakeholders and malaria leaders are urged to increase their efforts in the fight to get the world closer to being malaria- free.

He however called on the media to use its position in the society to help promote the awareness and eradication of malaria in the country.

In their separate remarks, the Director, Community Health Services, Dr. Hauwa Kolo and Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Usman Jemaku commended ACOMIN for their contributions and partnership with the media and other stakeholders.

The theme for the 2022 world malaria day is “Advance Equity, Build Resilience, End Malaria” with the Slogan ” Every Effort Counts”