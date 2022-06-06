2022 World Environment Day: Plateau plants 500 trees at Wildlife Park

The Forum for Circular Bio economy Alliance Plateau chapter, has planted no fewer than 500 trees at Jos Wildlife Park, Jos, as part of its activities to mark the 2022 World Environment day.

Speaking at the event Monday in Jos, the chairman of the forum Alh. Suleiman Dikwa, highlighted the importance of sustaining the biodiversity of the environment through tree planting .

He said the trees were planted at the park to restore the missing fauna of the green area while some were distributed to people to do likewise in their communities.

He said the celebration of the day was a reminder of the need for concerted efforts by individuals and communities to plant trees to mitigate climate change.

Dikwa urged the youths in the state to plant trees because of their economic benefits , especially in the production of bioenergy which can be utilized to fuel vehicles and generate electricity.

“Our energy problems can be solved as well. Energy is expensive to move vehicles and to cook.

“Today in the United Kingdom houses are still built with mud. What we need to do is to refine our approaches in housing, in how we move, how we live and with the energy we use,” he said .

In her remarks, the General Manager of Tourism Corporation, Salome Bidda, described the exercise as very significant because the park is located at the metropolis .

“Jos Wildlife park is situated in the heart of the city and is absorbing the carbon monoxide and giving us oxygen,” she said.

She explained that the commemoration with the theme: ‘Only One earth’ was also to sensitise the public on the need to protect the environment and restore the status quo of the planet Earth and promote biodiversity.

“Encourage people to not only plant trees but ensure it survives,” she said .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum also organized the ‘Jos Green Walk’ on Saturday in the metropolis to commemorate the day.

The walk was also part of a campaign for the planting of 50,000 trees in Plateau.

The day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise awareness on the importance of nature.