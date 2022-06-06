2022 World Environment Day: Bauchi sets to establish green areas for conservation

The Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), says it will establish green areas in major towns to conserve the ecosystem in the state.

Director-General of the agency, Dr Kabir Ibrahim, made this known at a symposium to commemorate the 2022 World Environment Day, Monday in Bauchi.

The 2022 World Environment Day with the theme: “Living Sustainably in Harmony With Nature,” is designed to promote friendly environmental habits to conserve the ecosystem.

He said the agency had planted 970 assorted tree species in strategic locations across the 20 local government’s areas of the state.

Ibrahim said the agency would plant additional 500 tree seedlings and supply water in communities facing water scarcity.

“The benefiting communities are expected to water and sustain the trees,” he said.

Fosen Grace, Country Project Manager, Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA), said the organization had planted 9,500 trees and trained 180 youth on environmental sustainability.

She said that 90 environment workers had been exposed to best environmental practices in Gamawa, Tafawa Balewa, Ningi, Alkaleri and Shira LGAs.

Grace said the organization had raised 48,000 tree seedlings through nursery approach, adding that it is ready for planting.

The gesture, she said, would promote and harmonize environmental initiatives being implemented in the state.

The event was attended by stakeholders in the environment sector including government agencies, Community Based Organizations (CBOs) and the media.

Highlights of the event also feature planting of 100 trees in Bauchi metropolis.