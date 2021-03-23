For the 55 countries that are members of Europe’s governing football body, UEFA, the road to Qatar begins this week.

Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and all European stars will be facing each other during the coming days.

The European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup run from March 24 to November 16, 2021.

Football fans will see all matches on StarTimes Basic bouquet for N1700 monthly or N160 per day and on Smart Bouquet for N2200 or N200 per day.

StarTimes recently moved ST World Football channel to lower bouquets to enable all football lovers to gain access to premium sports content without breaking the bank.

The world’s top two ranked countries – Belgium and France – begin their quest for a place at the 2022 finals in Qatar with tough home matches on Wednesday.

The reigning world champions, France, who is ranked behind Belgium, are at home to Ukraine in the Stade de France in Paris.

Coach Didier Deschamps has recalled Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele into a star-studded squad, that includes the likes of Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Anthony Martial and Kylian Mbappe.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, whose side welcomes Wales to the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels will be without captain Eden Hazard, who is still labouring with a recurring muscle injury that has severely restricted his playing time this year.

Turkey will host the Netherlands while reining European Champion, Portugal will play against Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

All matches will kick-off at 8:45pm.

On Thursday, Spain will open their quest against Greece, Italy will meet Northern Ireland, England vs San Marino and Germany vs Iceland at 8:45pm.