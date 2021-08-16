2022 World Cup Qualifier: Super Eagles to play CAR in Cameroon

Nigeria’s group opponent in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Central Africa Republic (CAR) have been directed by CAF to play their home games at a neutral venue after the Barthélémy Boganda Stadium failed not meet the standard rating to host an international match.

CAR was among eight nations that will play their home games in the qualifiers at neutral venues approved by the Continental body after an inspection team report.

The CAR FA has since opted for Douala in Cameroon to host the games that will involve Nigeria, Liberia and Cape Verde.

Meanwhile, the City of Douala boasts three world-class football arenas; Japoma Stadium, Stade de la Reunification and the Stade Omnisport De Bepanda.

Bans on the stadiums were confirmed when FIFA released the fixtures for the first two rounds of the group matches that also involves double match days in October and November.

The other seven Countries affected by the ban are Burkina Faso, Niger (both Marrakech), Djibouti (Rabat) and Mali (Agadir) while Malawi and Namibia (both Soweto) selected South Africa.

Guinea-Bissau (Nouakchott) decided on Mauritania.