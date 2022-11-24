2022 World Cup: Patoranking set to play at FIFA fan festival

Patoranking has been announced as one of the headliners of the FIFA Fan Festival at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

He is due to perform Monday, November 28, 2022.

Fresh off the heels of the successful “Kolo Kolo” with Diamond Platnumz, African superstar Patoranking has released a new single called “After Party”. The mood gripping amapiano record is a party starter and a hybrid club banger.

After Party has a catchy chorus which is laced with dance moves and heavy drums produced by Mr Kamera (Confirm 2019). After Party sees the multifaceted Patoranking confidently take control and deliver a record that captures that essence of the amapiano sound which is receiving massive recognition worldwide.

Join Patoranking as he invites you to a never-ending party.





