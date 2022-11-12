2022 World Cup: FIFA lists Kizz Daniel among performing artistes

Nigerian music star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel aka Kizz Daniel has hit it bigger, just as he has been announced as one of the performing artistes at the incoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA announced the five official performing artistes for the Championship on its official Instagram page.

Recall that a few months ago, Vado D Great tweeted that he would love to perform his hit single ‘Buga’ at the World Cup.

In FIFA’s list, Kizz Daniel is the only African artiste performing alongside five international award-winning singers.

For the lineup, American DJ and Music Producer, Diplo, will perform on November 22 while Kizz Daniel’s performance is slated for November 23.

Others are: Canadian crooner, Nora Fatehi, who is billed to perform on November 29; American singer, Trinidad Cardona, on December 1 and Scotland’s Calvin Harris on December 10.





