2022 World Cup: BBC announces extensive digital TV, audio coverage

The BBC has announced extensive digital, TV and audio coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar to serve fans around the world.

A statement by the international medium indicated that BBC Sport will be offering a rich variety of digital contents, exploring the World Cup from every angle, including live text commentaries, fixtures, results, previews, post-match reports and analysis of all 64 matches plus stadium guides and video features, all available on a special World Cup landing page, at BBC.com/worldcup.

Former Germany striker, Jurgen Klinsmann who was part of the World Cup winning team in 1990 and was head coach at two World Cups (for the United States in 2014 and Germany in 2006), will contribute to a daily global newsletter – BBC Sports World Cup Briefing: The Daily Jurgen – to keep fans across everything that is happening in Qatar.

World Cup goals and highlights will be available on Sport Today on BBC World News. The program will air on-location from Qatar in the build-up to and during the tournament. Lucy Hockings will be covering all the news from Doha for BBC World News and the channel will broadcast analysis from an extensive BBC Sport team, including former World Cup players Didier Drogba and Rio Ferdinand.

BBC World News will also air two documentaries during the World Cup: How to Win the World Cup(Saturday, November 26th) is an examination of how France, Germany and Spain won the trophy in the past three tournaments. Messi(Saturday, November 19th) is alook back at the Argentinian superstar’s incredible career and whether he can help his country reclaim the trophy they last won in 1986.

The BBC will also offer a range of special podcasts throughout the tournament available on all major podcast platforms, including: World Cup Daily, the special World Cup edition of the popular podcast Football Daily, offering reaction to every single match as well as the latest interviews, insight and analysis; World Football Qatar – a special World Cup edition of the World Football podcast from the World Service will tell the truly global story of the tournament, capturing the colour, drama, sounds and stories from all 32 teams through the eyes of players, coaches, fans and the people of Qatar; 606, the popular football fan phone-in show in podcast form; and a limited run podcast titled Powerplay: The Rise and Fall of Sepp Blatter looking into the controversial former President of FIFA who was banned from the sport following a widespread corruption case in 2015.

The statement urged fans to follow along on social media where BBC Sport will deliver a mix of news stories and videos, as well as a look at the lighter side of the tournament as fans gather in Qatar to watch their team.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to run from November 20 – December 18, 2022..





