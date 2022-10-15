2022 Walk For Nature: Lagos develops action plan to manage environmental degradation 

Lagos state Government said it has developed action plan and projects for restoration, protection and management of identified Environmental degradation that may have negative impacts on the environment.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, made this known Saturday at Ikoyi during the commemoration of year 2022 Walk for Nature.

He said the Walk was organised in conjunction with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) and held in three different locations simultaneously at Ikoyi/Obalende , Surulere and Ikeja Local Government Areas,

adding that Government is committed to actualizing goals 11-17 of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) and has formulated policies aimed at conservation of Biodiversity.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services Dr. Omobolaji Gaji said the State Government would not relax on her plans to promote awareness on the adoption of Green and Blue Economy as natural capital are used sustainably for a vibrant Lagos.

A press statement signed by the Ministry’s Director, Public Affairs, Kunle Adesina revealed that the theme for this year’s exercise: “Only One Earth” is chosen to create more awareness on the importance of protecting Nature and to remind all that there is only one habitable planet which is the Earth.

He stressed that the reality on ground tells a troubling story which that unsustainable human activities and over-exploitation of species and natural resources are putting to peril the World’s Biodiversity.

He added that nearly a quarter of all species are presently at risk of getting extinct in the coming decades.

“It is important to note that humans have only been around for 200,000 years of the 4.5 Billion years of the existence of planet Earth, yet we have had a significant negative effect on the One Earth more than any other species”.

“In a 2018 report of the Worldwide Fund for Nature titled ‘Our Living Planet Report, it was revealed that wildlife and species population decreased by 60% globally between 1970 and 2014” he said.

He explained that the Government through the THEMES Agenda addressed some of the issues which include the destruction of natural habitats to create farmland, over population, large scale development project, grazing and fuel-wood collection, mining, over exploitation, harmful subsidies, forest fires, hunting and illegal trafficking of animals have led to wildlife losses in order to ensure environmental sustainability.

The Commissioner’s said in view of the above, residents must ensure that all efforts are geared towards nurturing and protecting the environment saying that this responsibility should be the collective goal of everyone and not just the responsibility of the Government.

He said the 15th collaboration between Government and the NCF on Annual Walk had raised awareness on the protection of Nature

while showcasing the implementation of excellent results of the Government in its environment policies

He urged all organisations, communities and individuals to engage proactively in increasing awareness through the Walk for Nature programme to prevent destruction of natural habitat caused by illegal dredging, deforestation, degradation of wetlands, indiscriminate dumping of refuse amongst other unfriendly environmental activities.

According to him, “in this respect, let us individually and collectively think creatively and innovatively on not just the need but how best to conserve the “Only One Earth” so we can advance to a more sustainable and just Earth, where everyone can flourish” .

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director, Conservation and Ecology, Tolulope Adeyo who spoke on behalf of the the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Omobolaji Gaji stated that this event encourages people to support natural resources management efforts for present and future generations to reverse the impact of environmental degradation, Biodiversity and protection of endangered species.

He said residents have a major role to play in protecting the environment not only by preserving what is available now but also ensuring sustenance for generation yet unborn.

The Chairman Board of Trustees, Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Chief Philip Asiodu said it was remarkable that the Walk for Nature programme had been on going for 15 years adding that its sole aim was to create awareness and promote nature conservation.

He enjoined everyone to ensure a sustainable environmental management as human existence is dependent on a collective effort.