2022 UTME: Borno suspends sanitation exercise

Borno State Government has cancelled Saturday’s statewide sanitation exercise which coincided with the ongoing 2022 Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A statement issued Friday by the General Manager of Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA), Abubakar Suleiman, said the measure was to allow unfettered movement for those participating in the examination.

“This is to inform the general public that the end of the month sanitation exercise conducted in the state, and scheduled to take place this week has been cancelled.

“This is due to the JAMB examination, which is coming up on the 7th May 2022 nationwide and to enable our children to sit for the exam without any hindrance,” Suleiman said.

He, however, urged members of the public to continue to maintain hygiene and clean environment.