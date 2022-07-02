2022 Recharge Conference holds

This year’s edition of Recharge Conference holds between 6 and 10 July, 2022.

A creation of Global Impact Church, the Recharge Conference is an annual global confluence and gathering, which was inspired by the leading of the Holy Spirit.

The conference, according to a statement, is also online, so “save the date for this year’s Recharge Conference, you are not limited by location as the conference will be aired and online. Follow the programme across all social media handles, you will be truly energised with strength and confidence to emerge strong this second half of the year with a song of celebration and victory.

“It is a season where the children of God come together in a seven day interdenominational unity to fast and pray over the second half of the year, asking for Gods intervention and help for a favourable end of the year. At the end of the seven day fast, it is capped with an interdenominational global conference tagged the Recharge Conference.”

At this year’s edition, which is themed ‘Walking in God’s Favour. “you will be enriched with words of impartation and ministration by renowned preachers, evangelist, pastors, prophets and prophetess.”

The conference hosted by Pastor Yemi Davids and Pastor Bimbo Davids, fondly called lead pastors of Global Impact Church, started in 2017 when the first edition was hosted and has “over the years evolved into a mega conference.”

According to the flyer heralding the event, there would be various sessions where anointed servants of God would be on the pulpit addressing various Biblical teachings to restore hope to the hopeless, healing, barrenness, breakthrough from all forms of mental strongholds , sterotyping, financial wisdom, hearing and walking according to God’s Standards.

“There would be other key speakers who are experts and proficient at various fields of endeavours, you will have access to medical doctors, life coaches, marriage counsellors, creative strategists, psychologists, at the conference that will be teaching on leadership, communication, self development, health talks, emotional intelligence, parenting, overcoming anxiety, loneliness, depression, gluttony, social habits and all forms of addictions.

“At Global Impact Church, you do not have to live life alone; it is more than a Church with two decades of glorious existence.

“The Goodland is a haven and home for the confused, whatever life struggle or health challenges confronting you, an attendance of this conference will convince you that you can find a family that truly cares, with a focus and readiness to experience your leap out of excruciating, worries and pitfalls.

“Plan to attend, because you will be realigned to God’s original purpose for your life, you are distinguished for favour in every sphere of your life. Come with a positive expectation to learn from eminent speakers and the true liberation you desire will happen in your life and business endeavour.”

PYD, the lead pastor, is a man of wisdom. He has packaged this particular conference specifically for everyone across all ages. It is going to be mind blowing, with life transforming experiences, it is not a religious gathering, or usual kind of Church gathering, but a conference with vision of saving lives from oppression and darkness.

“As the visioner of the Church, he will be addressing invited guests and answering questions at various sessions of the conference.

“There would be free transportation in locations across Lagos, check the flyers for your convenient bus stops.”