2022 Qatar World Cup quarterfinal fixtures, day, venue, time

Following the completion of the Round of 16 matches at the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup, the fixtures for the quarterfinals are now known.

The last of the Round of 16 matches played on Tuesday saw Morocco overcome Spain and Portugal winning also.

See full quarter line-up below

Friday (9/12/22)

Education City Stadium, Doha

Croatia v Brazil – 4 PM

Lusail Stadium, Doha

Netherlands v Argentina – 8 PM

Saturday (10/12/22)

Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Morocco v Portugal – 4 PM

Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

England v France – 8 PM





