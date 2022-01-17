2022 prophecies: Separating the shaft from the wheat, by Christian Ogunlewe

It is usual for us to see prophets making pronouncements concerning a new year especially towards the end of the present year or at the beginning of the new year.

For decades now, it has been like that because even the bible has made us understand that a nation without a prophet will perish.

Among all nations in the world, Nigeria seems to be the most favoured when it comes to prophets. We have prophets that are very well recognized across the globe and all of these prophets release prophecies at the end of a year concerning what the world should expect in the coming year.

In previous years, the likes of Primate Olabayo, late Prophet TB Joshua, Prophet Joshua Iginla, Primate Elijah Ayodele, Apostle Suleman, Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse, Prophet Bushiri were major men of God that people expect and listen to for new year prophecies because they have proven to be called by God but this year 2022 seems to be quite different and strange.

Unlike previous years up until 2021, we would have been reading different prophecies from the aforementioned men of God. Their prophecies would have become subject of discussions but surprisingly, only Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church released new year prophecies that addressed very important issues and revealed what is to happen in 2022.

For Primate Olabayo who was a major prophetic voice, he has become incapacitated with stroke and it’s quite understandable that he doesn’t have the clout for the prophetic ministry like before.

Late Prophet TB Joshua died in June 2021 and due to that, there was nothing from his end too.

Prophet Joshua Iginla, an Abuja-based man of God who has one of the largest congregations in Nigeria surprised his members when he said God didn’t tell him anything about the new year apart from the fact that the year will be a mystery. He then went ahead to comment on Tinubu’s presidential ambition. Meanwhile, in previous years, he is known for releasing several numbers of prophecies for the new year but 2022 came with a different aura for the prophet.

Apostle Suleman, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, was faced with different crises during the year 2021. He was accused of having affairs with an actress and even till the last day of 2021, new scandal against him still featured on the social media. Before now too, he is known for his new year prophecies which he releases on every last day of the year but 2022 happened unusually.

Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse is a South African based man of God and the general overseer of Freedom For All Nations Outreach (FANO). Since his prophecy on Buhari’s death failed, he has been unable to get his stand back in the prophetic.

Primate Ayodele’s prophecy for the new year was released on December 22, 2021 because he normally releases his prophecies for the new year before any other prophet so it was surprising when the remaining prophets failed to give prophecy for the new year.

Since other prophets didn’t make statements, one would have thought God decided to keep mute about the new year if not that the prophecies released by Primate Ayodele started coming to pass even before the first day in 2022. The fulfilment of his 2022 prophecies has started to raise questions on the credibility of other prophets in the country.

Though we are just half-way into the first month of the year, several prophecies of Primate Ayodele for 2022 have come to pass. They include death of Desmond Tutu, Alao Akala, Ernest Sonekan, Olubadan of Ibadan, attempted coup in Uganda, health condition of Brazilian President, South Africa parliament fire, death of Bashir Tofa, Arik Airline crash landing, Boris Johnson troubles, attack on Nigerian army university, attack on Police training college, Sunday Igboho crisis with his lawyer, Mali’s troubled situation, crisis on APC convention, and several others.

One interesting thing about Primate Ayodele’s prophecies is that the names of people are directly mentioned. The fulfilled prophecies mentioned above had the names of people involved before they came to pass. In Nigeria as we speak, there is no prophet who has that kind of clout to mention the names of people like Primate Ayodele does.

Day in day out, the 2022 prophecies of Primate Ayodele keep on coming to pass yet other known prophets decided to keep mute about the year, saying God didn’t ask them to speak on the new year. Does it mean that it is only Primate Ayodele that God spoke to concerning the year 2022?

As true prophets, it’s important to have prophetic insight into what’s coming for the sake of the followers who don’t have that kind of access to God. What differentiates true prophets from other ministers is their ability to have an accurate knowledge of what’s going to happen in the future and that’s why in the bible, even kings go to prophets for consultations. In 2kings chapter 3, three kings were going to war and needed God’s direction because they already felt they were going to lose the war. One of them immediately requested to meet Prophet Elisha. When they met him, their fate was known immediately, that’s how true prophets are, they are God’s mouthpiece at any given time except God says he won’t speak.

As it stands now, the year 2022 and the scarcity of prophecies has created a difference in standard. between Primate Ayodele and other prophets in the country.