2022: Primate Ayodele releases prophecies Glo, Airtel, MTN, 9mobile

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released prophecies for telecommunication companies, stating what they should expect in the year 2022.

In a 90-paged 2022 prophecies released on December, 22 2021, he mentioned top telecommunication companies.

Those mentioned by Ayodele included Glo, Airtel, MTN and 9mobile.

For Glo, Primate Ayodele made it known that the company will experience expansion in the coming year.

He made it known that the company will overcome whatever ugly situation it is facing, explaining that it will become Africa’s leading indigenous company.

He said: “Glo will have expansion in 2022, they will become Africa leading indigenous telecommunication company.

“The company will overcome all embarrassment, I see their tentacles spreading.

“The company will record a large expansion more than it can ever imagine.

“The company will also overcome all hurdles and antagonists in their way.”

For Airtel, Primate Ayodele asked the directors to pray against death.

He said: “Airtel will get a new Board and also must be careful not to be bereaved.

“Their efforts will be frustrated in some part.

“VAT on Telecommunications and Tariff will be increased.”

For 9mobile, Primate Ayodele said the company should pray not to lose any of its seasoned staff and that he foresees their services having so many downtimes in the year.

He prophesiedL “The company should pray against service problems and also not to lose any of their members.

“They will struggle to make impact and also create new devices.

“They must be watchful not to lose any of their seasoned staff.”

For MTN, the man of God warned the company to be careful because he foresees litigations.

He said: “MTN must be watchful and prayerful not to lose money or not to face litigation or for them not to be frustrated.”

Primate Ayodele is the only Nigerian prophet that speaks on every sector of the society in his prophecies.

Apart from telecommunications, he also touched politics, governance, education, business, and many more in his 2022 prophecies.