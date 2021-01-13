The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has made a revelation on the next governorship election in Ekiti State.

The next governorship election in the state holds in 2022.

The popular prophet made it known that the only way the Peopled Democratic Party can claim victory against the ruling All Progressives Congress is by fielding a former Governor of the state, Segun Oni, as its candidate.

Ayodele said doing otherwise will make it an easy victory for the APC.

He further explained that there is no other anointed candidate in Ekiti State PDP apart from Oni, adding that fielding any other one will result in APC retaining power.

He said: “If the Peopled Democratic Party fails to choose Olusegun Oni as its candidate in the coming Ekiti governorship election, the All Progressives Congress will win.

“There is no anointed candidate in the PDP in Ekiti.

“He is the only one who can give PDP victory.

“Every other candidate should not waste money.

“Segun Oni is the only one who can give PDP victory.”

It would be recalled that Ayodele prophesied victory for the Democratic party in the United States of America if it chose Joe Biden as its candidate in the November 3, 2020 presidential election because he was the only one who could unseat Donald Trump.

The party did and Biden won the election.

He also predicted the victory for any party that made Godwin Obaseki its candidate in the last Edo State gubernatorial election.