2022: NIS rescues 45 human trafficking victims in Jigawa 

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it rescued 45 victims of human trafficking in 2022 in Jigawa.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service in the State, ASI Nura Usman stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse Monday.

He explained that the personnel of the Service rescued the victims in various operations within the period under review.

The Spokesman explained that the victims comprising males and females were intercepted while on their way to Tripoli, Libya, through Niger Republic.

He said the Service had been handed over to the victims of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

According to him, the Service is conducting enlightenment programmes across the state through the media, lectures to corps members and local residents on dangers associated with trafficking in persons and illegal migration.

While reiterating the readiness of the Service to scale up sensitisation activities to curb the menace, Usman advised parents not to be hoodwinked by self-seeking elements promising greener pasture abroad.

He urged the residents of the state to report cases of human trafficking and other related criminal activities to the relevant authorities.

NAN recalled that the Service in 2021, rescued 20 victims of human trafficking in the state. NAN