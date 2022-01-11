2022: Makinde receives Wike, charges politicians to seek power for national goal

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde Tuesday received his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, charging politicians to always seek power for the good of the nation.

The governor stated this while receiving the governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom

Wike and his entourage were in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on a condolence visit to the state over the recent demise of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1.

In a press release by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Taiwo Adisa, Makinde was quoted as explaining that the unity of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be paramount to all members.

He added that Nigerians are waiting for the PDP to take over from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “I want to welcome you all to Ibadan and thank you for identifying with us at this hour of our need and for deeming it fit to come down from your state.

“Let me also thank you, Governor Wike, for the recognition of the work we have done for the National Convention, but I make bold to say that even though we were the faces people were looking at, you provided a lot of support for us behind the scene. So, I want to thank and encourage you because leadership is a burden.

“You have shown leadership in piloting the affairs of Rivers State. You have shown leadership nationally and in pushing for what is right and just in the affairs of the party. We can only pray for more strength and good health so that you will continue to render your service, at least, till the end of your tenure in Rivers State.

“For us in Oyo State, we are following in your footsteps by giving dividends of democracy to our people. It is all about serving the people.

“You mentioned just now about individuals jostling for the Presidency of our country under our party’s banner and what they need to know. Well, you have demonstrated it, and this is what we are doing in Oyo State. It is not seeking power for the sake of wanting to be in power but for the sake of making our country and our state a little better than the way we have met it. This has been demonstrated time and time again, especially in Rivers State and that is what we are also doing here.

“The unity, especially that of the governors of our party is paramount and most of the successes we have recorded so far are really because we are together.”

Governor Makinde said 2022 would be a decisive year in the agenda to rescue Nigeria from the disaster brought upon it by close to seven years of APC leadership at the centre, hence the importance of the visit by Governor Wike and the unity among the PDP governors.

“This visit is timely and appreciated, because 2022 is the year when the political parties will take decisions on who would fly the flags of their parties, from the Presidency to even the lowest positions.

“This is a year we have to take serious decisions, because whatever we do and whatever the outcome is, Nigerians will have to live with that for the next four years.

“The past seven years have been a real disaster. If you look at the data, an economy that was growing at the rate of 5 to 6 per cent yearly before then suddenly became poor. We went into recession and we thought we were coming out but still went into another recession.

“Meanwhile, the population is also growing at an alarming rate. So, just like our party has been pushing, this is the time to rescue Nigeria. We have a serious role to play in that effort,” Makinde added.

Earlier, Wike said he came to commiserate with Makinde and the people of the state over the demise of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He said: “I am here with my delegation to, first of all, commiserate with the governor and the people of Oyo State over the passing of the Olubadan. Of course, we believe that God gives and He takes and there is nothing anybody can do.

“God will guide you, give you the wisdom and courage to install the new Olubadan, who will help you to pilot the affairs of Oyo State and Ibadan in particular.

“I also want to thank you and say that, sometimes, people don’t know certain qualities of some people until you give them a particular assignment. It is on record that, in the history of PDP, the last convention that you were the Secretary of the Planning Committee, came out to be the best of the best.

“It was not easy because these are first-time governors- Governors of Adamawa, Bayelsa and Oyo states. The three of them produced the best convention we ever had in the PDP. So, that is to tell you the kind of quality and stuff they are made of.

“We have also come to let you know that it is important for us as a party to unite a lot of Nigerians who are waiting for the PDP and we cannot afford to lose this opportunity”.

He observed that governors must be united. It does not matter who would be the party’s presidential candidate. Once the party and governors are united, I can tell you that the victory is on our way. So, the unity of the governor is key to making sure the party gets it right.

“It was the way we were united that made us produce the National Chairman and the best National Convention, which got Nigerians surprised. We should also do the same by working hard to produce the presidential candidate, who will win the election for the PDP. This is because if we lose it this time around, Nigerians will not be happy with us.

“We cannot allow this evil they call APC to continue and that is why they cannot put themselves together. So, God has used people like you to unite the party and to organize the best convention. Mine is going around telling our people to let us work together as a party so that we will be able to stand APC in the next general election. We must all rally round anybody the party produces to be the presidential candidate and make sure that we win the election.

“Forget about the people saying there should not be zoning. It is just a distraction. For me, those doing that are agents of the APC and they are not helping the party” Wike alleged.

He added that whichever way, we must sit down and take the best decision that will make Nigerians to be happy; that will make us to win the election.

Wike restated: “There is no basis for anything we do that won’t make us win the election, because it means we still want Nigerians to suffer and they cannot just continue to suffer. They have suffered enough in the hands of APC and God will not forgive PDP if we don’t rescue Nigerians. And I believe you are one of the people doing well in your state. We must take a decision. Not taking a decision means that there is no leadership. It is not like a situation we have in the APC where they will say one thing today and, tomorrow, they will say another thing. They don’t even know who is in charge. But you are in charge of Oyo State and you are doing well.”

He further charged Governor Makinde not to be distracted by criticisms, urging him to continue to do well, while also charging his aides and residents of the state to keep supporting him.

“People must criticise, even in a family, it happens. So, be focused and don’t be distracted. Continue to do well. This is a public office and not the same with a private business but that experience has helped you a lot to move the state forward.

“I also want to urge your aides to continue to give you the needed support. Most people fail because of their aides, because they are not committed. But for you to have travelled for some days and things still worked, it means your aides are committed and I want to commend you all. You are a part of those that have changed Oyo State,” Wike added.

Governor Wike was accompanied by a former governor of Rivers State, Celestine Omehia; former Deputy Speakers of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinudom Nwuche and Hon. Austin Opara; former Presidential Adviser on Amnesty Office and Managing Director of NDDC, Mr. Timi Alaibe; a former Minister of Transport and the chairman of the Rivers State PDP, among others.